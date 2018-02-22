Juventus’ strategy to replace Can concerns Spurs and Newcastle

Reports from Italian daily Corriere dello Sport report that Juventus are eyeing Andre Gomes and Dennis Praet as possible replacements for Emre Can.



With German international Can's deal at Liverpool set to run out at the end of the season, reports have linked the midfielder with a move to Turin on a free transfer. While Can is out till the end of the season due to a back, he has impressed for Liverpool this season, appearing 26 times out of which 24 have been starts.



Corriere dello Sport say that Juventus fear that a deal for Can can fall through and they see Tottenham target Andre Gomes and Newcastle United target Dennis Praet as possible replacements for the German.



While a deal for Can is all but wrapped up, a final confirmation from the player has been found wanting since January now. And that has made Juventus doubt whether they will be able to sign the former Bayern Munich man in the upcoming summer.



Gomes nearly joined Spurs in the previous summer transfer window and Juventus already have drawn links with him, much like Praet, whose impressive showings for Sampdoria have attracted interest from Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United.





