Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain ready for Inter clash

Juventus Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia ahead of Saturday's big Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium in Turin when the Bianconeri host Inter.



The former Real Madrid striker began by saying that Inter are a "very difficult, tough opponent coached by a great coach. It will be a battle, we hope to be able to go top of the league whilst waiting for Napoli to play their game. We have to give a great performance and win three points which are fundamental for our Scudetto challenge."



The former Napoli striker then spoke about the fixtur elast weekend when his scored the only goal of the match against his former side saying that "we managed to not concede against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo which is practically impossible to do. I will never change my mind on the three years I had at Napoli, the fans there were fantastic. Then everyone is free to express their opinion."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)