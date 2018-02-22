Juventus sweat over Bernardeschi injury ahead of Tottenham clash
23 February at 16:20Juventus fear Federico Bernardeschi will be forced to skip next month’s Champions League return leg against Tottenham. The Italian winger picked up a knee injury last week-end and has yet to undergo medical examinations to know his recovery time.
According to Sky Sport (via Ilbianconero), however, the former Fiorentina star is not likely to recover in time for the upcoming Champions League clash in Wembley.
Bernardeschi will undergo a medical check at his knee at the beginning of next week but there are not many chances for Juve to have him fit in less than two weeks.
Bernardeschi played a key role in Juventus’ 2-2 draw against the Premier League giants in the opener of the Champions League round of 16 as he managed to be awarded a penalty kick in the first half of the game due to a foul of Ben Davies.
Juventus, however, failed to seal a win as Tottenham had a stunning comeback with goals came courtesy of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.
Go to comments