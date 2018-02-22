Juventus sweat over Dybala injury ahead of Napoli clash
22 April at 14:00During yesterday’s press conference, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri denied that Paulo Dybala is suffering from any physical problems ahead of tonight’s Scudetto showdown against Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.
Indeed, he confirmed that the Argentine is in good shape despite his recent dip in form since he was sent off against Real Madrid a few weeks ago: “I will decide tomorrow. I have two or three doubts. The game lasts 90 minutes, so substitutes could play an important role. I will have to decide whether to start with Dybala or not.”
However, La Joya was spotted with a bandage on his left leg earlier this morning, though it was back off a short while ago upon the squad’s arrival back at their hotel.
Confusion reigns for now and it remains to be seen whether Dybala will be able to take part in what is set to be a crucial match in determining the destiny of this season’s Serie A title.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments