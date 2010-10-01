Juventus sweating over the fitness of Paulo Dybala ahead of Barcelona clash
15 April at 17:30Juventus fans are sweating over the fitness of Paulo Dybala as the Argentinean striker was replaced in the second half of the Old Lady’s 2-0 win to Pescara on Saturday afternoon. Dybala asked Allegri to be replaced after a hard tackle of Sulley Muntari on his right ankle. Juventus’ medical staff put some ice on the Argentinean striker’s ankle before applying a compression wrap.
According to a report of Sky Sport Dybala has been diagnosed with a bruised ankle with a slight contusion. Sky also claims Dybala is in doubt for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-finals return leg against Barcelona although the player’s physical conditions will be monitored over the next few hours.
Sky’s Serie A pundit and former AC Milan midfielder Massimo Ambrosini says Dybala will eventually manage to play against Barcelona next week but Juventus can’t be 100% sure that Dybala will manage to fully recover in time for the Nou Camp clash.
At the end of the game Juventus boss Max Allegri confirmed the player suffers a slight ankle contusion adding: "There are still four days before the game, Dybala can recover we must remain optimistic."
