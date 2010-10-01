Juventus sweating over the fitness of Paulo Dybala ahead of Barcelona clash

Juventus fans are sweating over the fitness of Paulo Dybala as the Argentinean striker was replaced in the second half of the Old Lady’s 2-0 win to Pescara on Saturday afternoon. Dybala asked Allegri to be replaced after a hard tackle of Sulley Muntari on his right ankle. Juventus’ medical staff put some ice on the Argentinean striker’s ankle before applying a compression wrap.



According to a report of Sky Sport Dybala has been diagnosed with a bruised ankle with a slight contusion. Sky also claims Dybala is in doubt for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-finals return leg against Barcelona although the player’s physical conditions will be monitored over the next few hours.



Sky’s Serie A pundit and former AC Milan midfielder Massimo Ambrosini says Dybala will eventually manage to play against Barcelona next week but Juventus can’t be 100% sure that Dybala will manage to fully recover in time for the Nou Camp clash.



At the end of the game Juventus boss Max Allegri confirmed the player suffers a slight ankle contusion adding: "There are still four days before the game, Dybala can recover we must remain optimistic."