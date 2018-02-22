Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has been speaking to Italian sports daily Tuttosport. The 27-year-old is seen as the natural heir to Gianluigi Buffon in Turin, after joining from Arsenal last summer.



He explained that; “I was expecting to come here and to fight for trophies and I have had the good fortune to play more than I thought so I am very happy.”



Asked if it was easy to choose the Bianconeri after two seasons on-loan at Roma, Szczesny replied; “Once I knew I was going to leave Arsenal, when the offer arrived I knew straight away that I wanted to come here.



“I knew that Gigi was a legend at this club, but for me it was also an opportunity to train with the best goalkeeper in the world and because I know I have still so much to learn, it was a fantastic opportunity to study one of the greats.”



Asked what he’d learned the most alongside Buffon, he stated that; “The most important thing is leadership and how to behave in certain situations, how to help the rest of my team.”



On whether he felt like he was still the reserve keeper in Turin,he replied; “I’m not a reserve goalkeeper and I don’t feel like one either, but a goalkeeper wants to play in every game. Learning from Buffon will make it easier to be the number one.”