Lyon midfielderhas told French sports journal L’Equipe that stories linking him with a move to Juventus this summer are a little premature. The 22-year-old is understood to be one of the club’s top transfer targets but the player was quick to play down any talk of a switch to Serie A.

Tolisso told the journal that; “I am under contract with Lyon until 2020. An agreement with Juventus? No, I have not signed nothing”. Lyon value their player at €40 million but the Bianconeri want to reduce this price by offering the Ligue 1 side full ownership of Mario Lemina. The French side are yet to respond to this offer and talks look set to continue.



Tolisso grew up in the youth ranks at Lyon before breaking into the first-team in 2013 when he was just 18-years-old. Having now made over 100 appearances for the club, his versatility at being able to play in midfield or as a right-back is one of the reasons Juve coach Massimo Allegri wants to bring him to Turin.