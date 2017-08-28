Though the winger/wing-back belongs to the Old Lady, he is now in the second year of his loan to Atalanta.

With the Bianconeri needing reinforcements at the back this summer, the youngster tried to force a return to the J Stadium, and has now hinted to the Corriere di Bergamo that this affected his early season performances.

“My head was with Juventus in August, from the end of the transfer window I’ve only focussed on Atalanta. I’m a professional, not an idiot.

“To let myself be affected by this would be to harm myself first and foremost, because I’d go home with the awful feeling that I hadn’t left everything on the field in the sport that I love the most.”

The 24-year-old was especially adamant that he shouldn’t have posted a suggestive message on his Instagram back in August

“My biggest regret was that message on social media back in August. If I could turn back time I wouldn’t do it again.”