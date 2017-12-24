Juan Cuadrado claims that Paulo Dybala

The Argentine started the season with an incredible 12 goals in all competitions by the end of September, but has since managed only three goals, missing two penalties against Atalanta and Lazio.

The former Palermo man was left out of Juventus’ 1-0 win over Roma last night, a game in which Juan Cuadrado performed reasonably.

“It’s not a delicate phase for Dybala,” he explained in post-game, “it’s natural that he plays less sometimes, he needs to be aware that he needs to earn his place in every game, in every training session.”

“Paulo is a great player, we know what he can do for us and he’ll back on the pitch soon to give us a hand.”

The Argentine was being compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season, but he has failed to play very well in the Champions League, too.