Juventus team news: Allegri makes seven changes from Fiorentina win

Juventus are ready to face Torino tonight in the toughest Serie A game the Old Lady has faced so far. The bianconeri have 15 points in 5 games and despite their loss in the Italian supercup and in their opening Champions League game of the season, it is fair to say that Max Allegri’s side have had a good start to the season.



According to Sky Sport, the Italian tactician will make seven changes from the bianconeri recent win against Fiorentina.



Former Arsenal star Szczesny will return to the bench with Gigi Buffon starting in goal. Allegri will change both wide defenders as well with Stephan Lichtsteiner and Douglas Costa expected to make return into the starting XI.



Medhi Benatia and Giorgio Chiellini are set to start at the back in place of Rugani and Barzagli. Blaise Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic are set to start in the middle of the park with Douglas Costa and Cuadrado on the wings, Dybala and Higuain up front.



Here’s the possible line-up of Torino

TORINO (4-2-3-1): Sirigu; Ansaldi, N’Koulou, Moretti, Molinaro; Rincon, Baselli; Iago Falque, Ljajic, Niang; Belotti.

INJURED: Barreca, Bonifazi, Obi

