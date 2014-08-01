As we wrote this morning, Juventus have a plan to sign Marco Verratti from PSG.

The Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern and Real Madrid target has voiced his uncertainty about staying in Ligue 1 on a number of occasions, prompting Inter to get to work on that front.

Our sources tell us that Juventus have already told Verratti’s agent, Donato Di Campli, that they’re going to attempt to sign the 25-year-old Italy international this summer.

If there’s one Serie A team with a record for landing big buys, it’s Juventus, who spent

90 million last summer to secure goalmachine Gonzalo Higuain from rivals Napoli.

Our sources tell us that the Agnelli family is ready to do the same again with Verratti, who could cost upwards of

80 million.

Marotta is alleged to have told Donato Di Campli this as the two sides met to finalize the move of Riccardo Orsolini to the J Stadium.

Verratti has always been enthusiastic about Juventus, ever since he was a child.

If there’s a problem, however, it’s Juventus’ shaky rapport with PSG, made worse by the signing of Kingley Coman before the Parisians could get their academy product to sign a professional deal.