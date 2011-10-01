Arsenal are on the look-out for a new right wing-back this summer and the player now being heavily linked with a move to North London is Colombian star Juan Cuadrado. The 29-year-old former Chelsea man has spent the past two seasons at Serie A champions Juventus but the Bianconeri are now ready to off-load the player and have told Arsenal the price they will have to pay to bring him back to the Premier League.





According to Premium Sport , The Gunners will have to part with £26.8M for Cuadrado and even if they do agree to the fee, then it’s still not certain the player will arrive at The Emirates before the August 31 deadline.

It’s also been reported by the same outlet that Inter Milan are ready to throw their hat into the ring to try to take him to the San Siro. The Nerazzurri are looking enviously across the city at their bitter rivals AC Milan who have spent over £150M constructing a team they feel is good enough to challenge for the league title next season.



Inter, who are also under Chinese ownership just like their neighbours, are yet to make a real mark and new boss Luciano Spalletti has demanded new arrivals before their campaign kicks off on August 20.