Juventus have already let Bayern Munich know that they want to keep Mehdi Benatia.

The Bayern Munich man is on loan to Juventus

The Moroccan international and former Roma player is seen by the Bianconeri as their first signing, the first name as a short-term alternative to the BBC of Bonucci, Chiellini and Barzagli.

He is seen as having more experience that Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara, among others.

It would only cost the Bianconeri €17 million in order to nab the 30-year-old, who has only started eleven Serie A games this season for the Turinese side.

Juventus themselves aren’t totally sure they want to keep Benatia. In truth, they want to buy the former Roman man, but could end up selling him onto Marseille.

The Ligue 1 contenders are ready to spend

25 million on Benatia, as he used to work with Rudi Garcia at Roma.