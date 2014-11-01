Leonardo Bonucci but

It seemed as though Chelsea were battling a lost cause in the quest for Juventus defenderbut Calciomercato.com understands that the Bianconeri are now open to the Italian international’s departure.

The 30-year-old has been tracked by Blues boss Antonio Conte ever since he stepped foot in the door at Stamford Bridge and this summer he may be able to get his man…providing he puts around €60M on the table.



It’s believed that Juve chiefs are prepared to sacrifice Bonucci to keep Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro in Turin. Club bosses are aware that both Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara (currently on-loan at Atalanta) will be the natural successors to Bonucci and his international team-mate Giorgio Chiellini, and for this reason, a deal with Chelsea may be about to happen.



Chelsea are reported to be willing to offer the player €8M-per-season with Bonucci also telling his current employers that if an official offer is tabled, then he would like the chance to consider his options. His recent frosty relationship with coach Massimo Allegri is also understood to be another factor why both player and club feel a change of scenery may be for the best.