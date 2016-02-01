The injury bug has hit Juventus hard : the latest on the situation

The injury bug has hit Juve at a crucial point in their season. Other than Pjaca's injury, Mario Mandzukic is now also hurt as Allegri will not have many options behind Higuain and Dybala.



Kean would've been an option but he also is hurt as Allegri and his staff will likley call up one of the following three players: Leris, Clemenza and Zeqiri. As Juve are set to take on Napoli, Allegri will hope that the remainder of his squad stay fit as they have a crucial game coming up against FC Barcelona.



As was reported earlier today by Sky Sport, Marco Pjaca will be undergoing knee surgery tomorrow morning. As for Mandzukic, his presence against Napoli is in strong doubt as he has a swollen knee.



Juventus are looking to win their 6th consecutive Serie A league title which would be an Italian record. They are currently first in the standings as things are looking good for Allegri's men.