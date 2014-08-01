Juventus think of Man Utd goalkeeper as long-term replacement of Buffon
10 February at 16:38Juventus legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hang his boots at the end of the 2017/18 campaign and the Serie A giants are already considering some potential replacements for the 39-year-old goalkeeper.
No secret that AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is the bianconeri priority target to replace their legendary shot-stopper but, of course, the rossoneri will make it nothing easy for Juventus to sign the most interesting prospect of Italian football.
In case the Old Lady fails to reach an agreement to seal the transfer of the 17-year-old goalkeeper, Juventus would pounce on Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea who is also a long-time target of Real Madrid.
The Spanish goalkeeper has two-year and a half left in his contract with the Red Devils and reports in Spain claim that the player has a € 65 million release clause included in his contract.
According to Marca (via Skysports) Juventus would enter the race to sign the 26-year-old goalkeeper in 2018, should he fail to move to Real Madrid before that date. De Gea would become Buffon’s perfect long-term replacement at the J Stadium as the Spain International is 12 years younger than his Italian counterpart.
