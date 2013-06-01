Juventus: three central defenders on Marotta’s radar
11 February at 22:20According to the latest reports from ilbianconero.com, Juventus have identified three key transfer targets as they look to strengthen the centre of their defence ahead of next season.
Juve directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are said to be monitoring the performances of Stefan de Vrij, who has yet to sign a new contract with Lazio despite the fact his current deal expires at the end of the current campaign. Inter and Barcelona are also interested in securing his services.
Meanwhile, the Bianconeri are keeping an eye on Atlético Madrid stopper José Giménez, whose agreement with Los Colchoneros contains a huge €60 million release clause.
The third and final name on their shortlist is AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli who, according to reports, may have to be sold before the end of June so that the Rossoneri can comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations. Marotta and Paratici are monitoring the situation closely.
(ilbianconero.com)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments