Juventus tired of waiting for Emre Can
10 April at 16:43
Former Napoli and Atlanta director of football Pierpaolo Marino has revealed Juventus are frustrated in their efforts to get a response from Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.
The German international’s current deal will run down after the end of the season and has so far not signed a new deal. He is unlikely to sign an extension and is expected to leave Anfield as a free agent.
“Juventus has tired of waiting for a response from Emre Can. However, Juventus are no longer wants to wait if he is ready to wear to wear the shirt,” Marino told RMC Sport.
Juventus have long been interested in signing Can. They made an effort in signing the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder before the start of the season. However, the Turin club’s effort in signing the 24-year-old was rejected by the Premier League club.
Manchester City are also reportedly interested in signing Can. Juventus’ decision to move away from Liverpool midfielder could provide an opportunity for Pep Guardiola’s side to sign the player on a free transfer.
