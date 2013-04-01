According to Tuttosport, Juventus have two main transfer targets this summer; one of those is Paris Saint-Germain play-maker Angel Di Maria, the other is believed to be Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi.



29-year-old Di Maria has been disappointing once again this season, despite an electrifying performance against Barcelona in the first-leg of their Champions League last 16 encounter. The sides famous collapse in the second-leg has caused the power brokers to reconsider their strategy once again in the summer with boss Unai Emery believed to be leaving after just one season in charge. Di Maria is another name that could be off-loaded as part of a summer shake-up.



Bernardeschi on the other hand, is a player who seems to be in much demand across Europe with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte a huge admirer of the 23-year-old. Fiorentina are set for a summer of uncertainty themselves with their coach Paolo Sousa almost certain to depart. La Viola Sporting Director Pantaleo Corvino has already stated that the club will fight to keep hold of one of their crown jewels but if the right offer comes in, it seems inevitable that he will leave the Stadio Artemio Franchi.