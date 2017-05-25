Patrik Schick. The 21-year-old Czech frontman has been one of the surprise packages in Serie A this season and has a host of clubs seemingly vying for his signature.



Juventus look to have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Sampdoria striker. The 21-year-old Czech frontman has been one of the surprise packages in Serie A this season and has a host of clubs seemingly vying for his signature.Roma and Inter Milan have already made tentative enquiries but Goal reports that Spurs remain in the hunt to land one of Europe’s most exciting young talents. The North London side have had scouting teams make regular trips to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris this year to watch the player in action whilst his current President, the ebullient Massimo Ferrero has made noises that he wants to insert a new release clause in the youngster’s current deal at the port side.

His current deal runs until 2020 and he currently has a £21M exit clause in his contract. Ferrero, aware of all the outside interest, wants to significantly up that clause to see who is serious about making a summer move.