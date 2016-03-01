Juventus to compete with Arsenal and Inter over summer signing of Swiss defender
22 January at 11:15Juventus, Arsenal and Inter are interested in signing Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez and all of them will make official offers in the summer transfer window to sign the Swiss defender, according to many reports in Italy.
The Switzerland International is a long time target of the Gunners although Inter and Juventus have recently shown their interest in the 24-year-old left-back as both Serie A giants are in desperate need to sign a new left wingback in the summer.
On the one hand, Inter have been struggling to find decent solutions in that part of the pitch over the last few years even if the signing of Cristian Ansaldi has given the nerazzuri some more solutions for the left flank. The signing of Ricardo Rodriguez would allow Stefano Pioli to play Ansaldi on the right and the current Wolfsburg ace on the left.
Juventus, on the other hand, will be looking for a long-time replacement for Patrice Evra, who’s set to leave the club in January. In case Juventus fail to sign Sead Kolasinac from Schalke as a free agent, Rodriguez would become their priority target for the left flank at the back.
