Juventus to extend Brazilian defender deal to ward off Manchester City
03 March at 17:35Juventus star Paulo Dybala is set to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Serie A giants. La Joya is wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid but his new deal with huge pay rise should convince the Argentinian ace not to push towards a premature J Stadium exit this summer.
Dybala’s new € 7-million-a-year deal will run until 2021 and after his signature Juventus’ representatives will meet the entourage of Alex Sandro to propose the Brazilian star a new deal.
Alex Sandro, 25, is one of Europe’s best left-backs so much so Manchester City have been tracking him since his time at Porto. Pep Guardiola is reportedly willing to make an offer to sign him in the summer but Juventus want to ward off the interest of the Premier League giants offering a new deal to their highly rated star.
Alex Sandro joined Juventus in summer 2015 for € 26 million and has imposed himself as one of Europe’s best fullbacks while at the J Stadium. According to ilbianconero.com Alex Sandro will also be offered a contract expiring in 2021.
