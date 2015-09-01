Juventus to make Chelsea winger loan move permanent
21 March at 16:00Juventus are going to make Juan Cuadrado’s loan move permanent, according to a report of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilbianconero). The Colombian star joined Juventus on loan with mandatory buy-back clause last summer after that he had already played one season on loan at the J Stadium.
Juventus’ new 4-2-3-1 system makes Cuadrado a vital player for the Old Lady. The former Fiorentina star is the only natural winger at Allegri’s disposal alongside Marko Pjaca and the bianconeri will make his move permanent at the end of the season.
Cuadrado, 28, has scored three goals in all competitions for Juventus so far this season, helping his side to win as much games for 1-0, against Lyon, Inter and Sampdoria.
The Colombian’s loan move cost Juventus € 5 million in the summer. The Serie A giants can either decide to pay € 5 million a year until 2020 or make Cuadrado’s move permanent at the end of the season paying € 20 million. Juventus are understood to be willing to make Cuadrado’s move permanent paying the entire transfer fee once the season comes to an end.
