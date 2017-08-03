Juventus to make official bid for ex Spurs target despite recent collapsed move
03 August at 15:50Juventus came close to signing Patrik Schick at the beginning of the summer transfer window. The Old Lady had agreed to complete the transfer of the 21-year-old for € 30 million but the striker’s move to Turin collapsed after the player’s failed medical.
Schick was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia and Juventus requested Sampdoria to change the terms of their agreement.
After the player’s failed medical, Juventus did not want to sign Shick on a permanent deal anymore but requested Sampdoria to take the player on loan with option to buy.
Samp declined the Old Lady’s request and decided to keep Schick at the Marassi.
The player will have new medical tests in Rome on Monday and according to Tuttosport, Juve could make a refreshed bud to sign the 21-year-old if no problems will emerge from the player’s medical tests.
Schick was scouted several times by Tottenham last season and Inter are also keeping a close eye on the talented Czech Republic starlet.
