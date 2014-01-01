Juventus are set to offer Arsenal a heck of a deal for Alexis Sanchez.

According to this morning’s edition of

The 26-year-old Bosnian international has arguably morphed into one of Europe’s best midfieders at Roma, but has taken some time to grow into the role at Juventus since joining in the summer for

Then again, he’s has already scored five league goals for the Bianconeri, and is reputed as one of the world’s best free-kick takers.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/i6CIvWPR9B4" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Sanchez, for his part, has scored 43 goals in 86 Premier League games since joining Arsenal from Barcelona in the summer of 2014.

His deal expires in June 2018, and Juventus have been

A number of reports have the former Barcelona man frustrated at Arsenal’s presumed lack of ambition.