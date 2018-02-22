Juventus to offer contract extension to Allgeri
04 May at 15:00Sky Italia report that Juventus want to increase Massimiliano Allegri's stay at Turin by handing him a new contract at the club.
The 50-year-old Allegri joined Juventus as the club's manager in the summer of 2014, a day after Antonio Conte left the post. The former Milan boss has become of the most successful managers the bianconeri have ever had, having won three Serie A titles and on course to win the fourth one too. He has also helped the club reached the Champions League final twice.
Sky Italia report want to keep Allegri at the club for a longer time and are willing to hand him a new deal in an attempt to do so.
Sky's Dario Massara writes that Juve want to hand Allegri a two-year long contract, which will make him earn seven million euros a season. The Italian's current deal at the club runs out in the summer of 2020 and with interest from clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal, Juventus are intent on keeping him at the Allianz.
