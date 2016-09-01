Juventus to offer Man Utd target a five-year deal to draw him away from Milan
20 January at 15:30Juventus are still hoping to nab Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Leggo claim that the Bianconeri are unaffected by Milan’s attempts at offering a new deal for their 17-year-old goalkeeping sensation, who has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United.
A recent lull in negotiations with AC Milan can’t have hurt, however, with the Italian website (via TuttoJuve) claiming that Juventus have a five-year deal ready for the young prodigy.
What could help, Leggo claim, is the commission which agent Mino Raiola is set to receive, a factor which was often mentioned in relation to Paul Pogba’s transfer to Manchester United.
The Italian press reported recently that the Bianconeri were willing to offer Donnarumm a €40 million total salary, spread out over 4 years. This would be a record for Serie A, with Gonzalo Higuain currently ahead of everyone on €7.5m.
Another €40m would go to Milan themselves, who are short on cash with the club still in takeover limbo.
The Rossoneri, for their part, intend to offer their man €3.5m, in line with what the best players on the squad are earning.
Share on