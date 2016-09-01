Juventus are still hoping to nab Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Leggo claim that the Bianconeri are unaffected by Milan’s attempts at offering a new deal for their 17-year-old goalkeeping sensation, who has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

A recent lull in negotiations with AC Milan can’t have hurt, however,

What could help, Leggo claim, is the commission which agent Mino Raiola is set to receive, a factor which was often mentioned in relation to Paul Pogba’s transfer to Manchester United.

Another €40m would go to Milan themselves, who are short on cash with the club still in takeover limbo.

The Rossoneri, for their part, intend to offer their man €3.5m, in line with what the best players on the squad are earning.