Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly working towards handing Miralem Pjanic a new contract, as they look to ward off interest from Catalan giants Barcelona.Pjanic, 27, has become one of Juventus most important players since he joined from Roma two seasons ago. This season, he has scored thrice, assisting six times for Old Lady. Reports have linked Pjanic with a move to the Nou Camp, as Barcelona look for midfield recruitments either in January or at the end of the season.​Pjanic’s current deal at the Turin based club expires in 2021 and the midfielder currently earns about 4.5 million euros per season. Juve will look to increase his contract till 2023 as they look to keep hold of him till Pjanic crosses the age of 30.