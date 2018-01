Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Juventus star Miralem Pjanic. The former Lyon and Roma star is regarded as one of the best midfielders playing in Serie A at the moment and Don Balon reports both La Liga giants will try to sign him at the end of the season.Massimiliano Allegri has turned Pjanic into a natural regista and many Italian media link the Bosnian with becoming the ‘next Pirlo’.​Now, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are looking for midfield reinforcement and, in the summer, they may be knocking Juventus’ door asking to welcome Pjanic’s services. ​Our reporter in Milan Federico Zanon , however, confirms Juventus do not want to sell Pjanic at any price and even if his € 4.5 million-a-year deal expires in 2021, the Old Lady may soon talk to the player’s entourage to offer him a new deal and ward off both La Liga giants.​Pjanic is one of the most important players for Juventus’ present and future and the Old Lady does not want to sell the 27-year-old at any price.