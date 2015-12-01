Real Madrid and Barcelona want Pjanic? Here's Juventus plan
26 January at 10:20Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Juventus star Miralem Pjanic. The former Lyon and Roma star is regarded as one of the best midfielders playing in Serie A at the moment and Don Balon reports both La Liga giants will try to sign him at the end of the season.
Massimiliano Allegri has turned Pjanic into a natural regista and many Italian media link the Bosnian with becoming the ‘next Pirlo’.
Now, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are looking for midfield reinforcement and, in the summer, they may be knocking Juventus’ door asking to welcome Pjanic’s services.
Our reporter in Milan Federico Zanon, however, confirms Juventus do not want to sell Pjanic at any price and even if his € 4.5 million-a-year deal expires in 2021, the Old Lady may soon talk to the player’s entourage to offer him a new deal and ward off both La Liga giants.
Pjanic is one of the most important players for Juventus’ present and future and the Old Lady does not want to sell the 27-year-old at any price.
