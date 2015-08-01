The Suning Group want to bring exciting young talent to Inter Milan. The new owners want to return the Nerazzurri to the top echelons of European football whilst at the same time trying to safeguard their future.



One of the names in the notebook is Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret, the 19-year-old Italian who is currently on-loan at Serie B club SPAL. With all the talk centred on Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarmma, Meret’s outstanding performances have slipped under the radar of many observers but both Inter and Juventus are huge admirers and a summer move is on the cards.





Calciomercato.com understands that the Serie A champions have already made their move and have already agreed in principle, a deal for €5 million. The Bianconeri’s plan is to sign the youngster at the end of the current campaign but then immediately send him back out on-loan to gain more first-team experience.

Despite these reports, Inter remains hopeful that they can still convince the player to head to the San Siro and we could see another Derby d’Italia to land another of Italy’s bright young prospects.