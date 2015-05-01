With Patrice Evra heading to Marseille, Juventus are turning to Atletico Madridto look for an alternative at full-back. One of them is Inter target and Wolfsburg wantaway Ricardo Rodriguez.

It has been revealed that Juventus’ transfer wizard, Giuseppe Marotta, met with Andrea Berta (Atletico) yesterday in Milan.

With Stephan Lichtsteiner and Dani Alves not contributing much and spiralling downwards, the talk is that Juventus want more than just Mattia Caldara to step into the breach.

Inter are also interested in the 25-year-old, who can play on both flanks, and did so very well this summer for Croatia at Euro 2016.