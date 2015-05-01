Juventus to replace Evra with Atletico Madrid wantaway, former Serie A star
25 January at 16:50With Patrice Evra heading to Marseille, Juventus are turning to Atletico Madridto look for an alternative at full-back. One of them is Inter target and Wolfsburg wantaway Ricardo Rodriguez.
With this morning’s edition of Tuttosport claiming that Rudi Garcia’s side was ready to sign the former Manchester United man on an 18-month deal, Rodriguez has been named as a replacement.
According to the very informative Il Bianconero, Vrsaljko is still the favoured target, having been on Juventus’ radar for a long time before he eventually opted for an €18 million move to Atletico Madrid.
It has been revealed that Juventus’ transfer wizard, Giuseppe Marotta, met with Andrea Berta (Atletico) yesterday in Milan.
With Stephan Lichtsteiner and Dani Alves not contributing much and spiralling downwards, the talk is that Juventus want more than just Mattia Caldara to step into the breach.
Inter are also interested in the 25-year-old, who can play on both flanks, and did so very well this summer for Croatia at Euro 2016.
The Croatian has barely played for Diego Simeone's side this season, prompting talk of a return to Italy, where he was one of Serie A's best full-backs, if not the best.
