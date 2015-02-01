Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

De Gea has, over the last three or four seasons, become one of the best goalkeepers in the world because of his impressive showings in goal for Manchester United. This season too, the Spaniard has been brilliant for the Red Devils, having appeared in the club’s every single Premier League game so far.

IlBianconero suggests that while Real Madrid have already been after the Spaniard since quite sometime now, Juve seem to be interested in acquiring the services of the former Atletico Madrid star as well now. They see De Gea as a replacement for the aging veteran Gianluigi Buffon and while they do have Wojciech Szczsecy as a replacement, De Gea is certainly an upgrade on the Polish stopper.

While Juve could look to spend big on De Gea, there is also interest from French side Paris Saint-Germain.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)