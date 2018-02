Juventus are already looking for possible reinforcements for next season and according to Ilbianconero.com the Serie A giants will be closely looking for a couple of potential new signings tonight. Scouts of the Old Lady, in fact, are expected to attend tonight’s Lazio-Verona clash at the Stadio Olimpico and there are several players the Serie A giants will be looking at.Both Sergej Milinkovic-Savic andThe Serbian midfielder is also a transfer target of Manchester United but his price-tag is believed to be exceeding € 100 million.it seems like he could fill the Frenchman’s boots in the coming future.​Juventus are also reported to be interesting in singingwhose contract with Lazio expires in June 2018. Barcelona and Inter are also being linked with signing the Dutchman as a free agent as the player as yet to agree on a new deal with Lazio.It is reported that Juventus scouts will also keep a