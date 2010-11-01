Juventus to scout Man Utd and Barcelona targets tonight
19 February at 20:45Juventus are already looking for possible reinforcements for next season and according to Ilbianconero.com the Serie A giants will be closely looking for a couple of potential new signings tonight.
Scouts of the Old Lady, in fact, are expected to attend tonight’s Lazio-Verona clash at the Stadio Olimpico and there are several players the Serie A giants will be looking at.
Both Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Stefan De Vrij are reported to be on the bianconeri watch-list for next season.
The Serbian midfielder is also a transfer target of Manchester United but his price-tag is believed to be exceeding € 100 million. The 23-year-old is being tipped to become the ‘next Pogba’ and with nine goals and six assists in 31 appearances, it seems like he could fill the Frenchman’s boots in the coming future.
Juventus are also reported to be interesting in singing Stefan De Vrij whose contract with Lazio expires in June 2018. Barcelona and Inter are also being linked with signing the Dutchman as a free agent as the player as yet to agree on a new deal with Lazio.
It is reported that Juventus scouts will also keep a very close eye on Moise Kean who is expected to make return to Turin after his loan spell at Verona.
Go to comments