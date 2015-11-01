Juventus to send an email to Liverpool over Emre Can
08 January at 21:12Juve are getting closer to Emre Can as the Liverpool player is set to join Allegri's team as a free-agent (from next season on). The player's entourage has been talking with Juve for weeks now as the Bianconeri offered the German international a 5 year deal worth 25 million euros. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), it will be very hard for Juve to convince Liverpool to let him leave right away but Marotta will send the Reds an email to let them know of the negotiations between Juve and Emre Can. The midfielder does not want to renew his deal with the Reds as Juve are very close to locking him up for next season. Will Liverpool change their mind and try to get something for him right away? This remains to be seen but in any case, he will be joining the Bianconeri.
Emre Can appeared in 24 games for Klopp's side on the season as he scored 2 goals and added 3 assists on the season.
