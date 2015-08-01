Juventus - Torino: Probable lineups include some surprises

The Derby della Mole is set for another, surprising, iteration tonight as Juventus and Torino will battle in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals.



After a shocking upset of heavily favored AS Roma, Sinisa Mihajlovic finds his club going toe-to-toe against the Toros’ nemesis. For Max Allegri, the match gives his side the opportunity to experiment since they’re heavily favored.



Expect to see maligned star playmaker Paulo Dybala make his return to the Bianconeri starting lineup. He, along with Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa and Blaise Matuidi will comprise Juve’s attack, while Szczesny will continue to start in Gigi Buffon’s absence. Stephan Lichtsteiner will get an opportunity to prove his worth to the manager while Claudio Marchisio is in line for the start as well.



Facing them will be Thomas Rincon, who moved to Torino after an unsuccessful stint with Juventus last season. M’Baye Niang, who’s been the center of rumors indicating a move to Russia, will have one more opportunity to prove his worth to Torino’s brass.



Here’s how you can expect the clubs to take the pitch tonight:



Juventus (4-3-2-1): Szczesny; Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Barzagli, Asamoah; Marchisio, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Dybala; Higuain.



Torino (4-3-3): Milinkovic-Savic; De Silvestri; N'Koulou, Burdisso; Molinaro; Obi, Rincon, Baselli; Iago Falqué, Niang, Berenguer.