This will be the 145th Derby della Mole in Serie A: Juve lead by 67 wins to 35, with 42 draws.

Torino have won only one of their last 22 derbies against Juve (2-1 in April 2015), with 16 wins for the Old Lady.

Torino’s last win away to Juve came in 1995 – since then the Bianconeri have enjoyed eight wins and three draws against the Granata at their own ground.

Torino have managed to score in each of their last six games against Juve, following a run of 10 derbies in which they failed to score a single goal.

Juve have scored a goal in the final 15 minutes of each of those last six games against Toro, with four coming in injury time.

Juventus face Torino in the Serie A matchday 6 with the Old Lady who has not made one single mistake in league games so far having won all the previous five matches. Both Allegri and Chiellini have stated that this Torino is the best the bianconeri have been facing for the last few years. The Italian manager has revealed that Andrea Barzagli won’t play tomorrow’s derby clash.Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.De Sciglio, Howedes, Pjaca, Marchisio, Khedira.Benatia 60-40% Rugani, Cuadrado 60-40% Bernardeschi, Mandzukic 55-45% - Douglas Costa.Sirigu; Ansaldi, N’Koulou, Moretti, Molinaro; Rincon, Baselli; Iago Falque, Ljajic, Niang; Belotti.Barreca, Bonifazi, Obi