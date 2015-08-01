Juventus-Torino: tops and flops at half time

Juventus are leading 1-0 at half time: here are the tops and flops of the first half



TOP

Douglas Costa – His amazing volley puts Juventus ahead in the 15th minute. Solid performance by the Brazilian who shows some stunning dribbling and passing skills.

Pjanic – Back in Juventus’ XI after last week’s injury. He rarely misses a pass and wastes no balls either. He is definitely one of the best Juventus players of the first part of the campaign.



FLOP

Sturaro – Makes a huge mistake at the beginning of the game. Luckily for him and Juve Berenguer misses a big chance right in front of Szczesny. The former Genoa midfielder also wastes the possible 2-0. Replaced by Lichtsteiner at the end of the first half.

Rincon – Back at the Allianz Stadium after his six-month spell with the bianconeri. His first half in his old stadium is a kind of nightmare as he does not manage to stop Pjanic.



Lorenzo Bettoni from the Allianz Stadium