Juventus and Tottenham are providing fans with a thriller at the Allianz.



The Bianconeri banged in two goals early on, before the North Londoners responded through Harry Kane's neat run.



TOPS:

Gonzalo Higuain - brilliant finish for the opener, slotted in a penalty to allow Juventus to break. Worked hard.

Harry Kane - the first man to score against Juventus in over 600 minutes. Goal No.32 for the striker this season.



​FLOPS:

Tottenham's defending - Allowing two goals and as many penalties in just one half? Good luck with that dark horse status boys! It was good to see the Lilywhites get back into it, but the opening fifteen minutes were a complete nightmare.

Gonzalo Higuain - Missing that penalty could well end up costing Juve dear. A two-score lead is basically mandatory when you concede at home...