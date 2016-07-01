Live preview: Juventus - Tottenham: Here’s what you need to know

Tonight’s highly anticipated Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 8:45pm (Italian time) at Allianz Stadium in Torino.



Here’s what you need to know about the teams:



JUVENTUS:

Paulo Dybala, Andrea Barzagli, Blaise Matuidi and Juan Cuadrado have all failed to recover from their respective injuries to make Juventus' squad for Tuesday's clash with Tottenham.



Stephan Lichtsteiner was called up into Juventus' Champions League squad in favour of Benedikt Howedes but won't feature in the midweek clash, which means Mattia De Sciglio will start at right-back.



Douglas Costa could get the nod ahead of Federico Bernardeschi on the right.



TOTTENHAM:

Toby Alderweireld has been left in London to build up his fitness and misses out for Tottenham. Other than that, Mauricio Pochettino has the luxury of a fully fit squad to choose from here.



The Spurs boss may bring Serge Aurier in for Kieran Trippier at right-back, while Victor Wanyama could replace Heung-min Son should Pochettino look to keep things tight early on.



• Juventus are undefeated in 19 of their last 21 matches (UEFA Champions League).



• Tottenham have won 6 of their last 7 matches (UEFA Champions League).

———

11:20am



The first-leg of the knockout round match pits two of the clubs favored to come away with the trophy this campaign.



Thought the match will be in Italy, the Italians are coming in at a strong disadvantage due to injuries. Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, and Andrea Barzagli are all tipped to miss the clash with various ailments. Many were speculating that Dybala could be ready for the matchup, but his hamstring is not ready for 90 minutes of action.



The Spurs will be without their top defender, Toby Alderweireld.



JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Bentancur; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic.

Manager: Massimiliano Allegri



TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembelé; Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son; Kane.

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino



REFEREE: Felix Brych (Germany)