Juventus-Tottenham live: latest team news from Turin
12 February at 11:24Juventus will be facing Tottenham in the opener of the last-16 stage of the Champions League tomorrow.
The Premier League giants will be travelling to Turin today, whilst Juventus will have a training session at around 3 pm Italy time.
Our reporter in Turin Lorenzo Bettoni will be following the whole day from Vinovo and the Allianz Stadium where Tottenham will train later today.
Mauricio Pochettino will talk to media from the Allianz Stadium alongside a player of Tottenham.
Max Allegri will talk to media shortly after his Tottenham counterpart. Giorgio Chiellini will also attend the press conference.
Toby Alderweireld is out of action for Tottenham whilst Juventus will have to do without the likes of Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Andrea Barzagli and Blaise Matuidi.
Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi talked to La Domenica Sportiva on Sunday night to share his thoughts on the upcoming game: “We are ready to face Tottenham, we are fit and determined. Allegri is a top manager, he is very good in managing all the big players he has. Dybala? We are waiting for him, concurrence is very important in a top club”, Bernardeschi said.
