Juventus - Tottenham: Live updates and probable lineups

11:20am

​Tonight’s highly anticipated Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 8:45pm (Italian time) at Allianz Stadium in Torino.



The first-leg of the knockout round match pits two of the clubs favored to come away with the trophy this campaign.



Thought the match will be in Italy, the Italians are coming in at a strong disadvantage due to injuries. Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, and Andrea Barzagli are all tipped to miss the clash with various ailments. Many were speculating that Dybala could be ready for the matchup, but his hamstring is not ready for 90 minutes of action.



The Spurs will be without their top defender, Toby Alderweireld.



JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Bentancur; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic.

Manager: Massimiliano Allegri



TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembelé; Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son; Kane.

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino



REFEREE: Felix Brych (Germany)