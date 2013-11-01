Juventus have been drawn with Tottenham in the Champions League last 16 stage which means the Old Lady will meet their former striker Fernando Llorente who had been playing for two years in Turin.The Serie A giants sent a message on Twitter: “It will be great to see you again at the Stadium, Fernando Llorente”, the Old Lady wrote on her social media account.​Juventus and Tottenham have never met in an official competition before. The first game will be played at the Allianz stadium on the 13of February.