Juventus tracking Bologna star Simone Verdi

Italian media outlet IlBianconero.com report that Juventus are hot on the trails of Bologna winger Simone Verdi.



The former AC Milan youth team player is having a great season so far in a Bologna that has surprised many positively and will face off against Juventus in two days time in the Serie A.



However a deal could be complicated given the poor relationship between the two clubs, a relationship which frostened during the summer when Bologna had all ut wrapped up the signing of Riccardo Orsolini but at the last minute Juventus opted to sell him to Atalanta instead. This angered the Rossoblu who reportedly have not forgotten Juventus actions during the summer.



Inter are also very keen on signing the player and a showdown over Verdi is expected in the summer as the player himself has ruled out a move this January on several occasions.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)