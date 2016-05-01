Italian champions Juventus still have a bittersweet taste following last season’s sixth consecutive Scudetto and a Coppa Italia in addition, followed by a disappointing Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. The Bianconeri were outmatched in the game and the sudden realization that overcame them was more technical than tactical, and with that thought in mind it was undoubtedly on the minds of Juve’s directors concerning this summer’s transfer strategy. In a relatively short time the Old Lady have closed on Douglas Costa, De Sciglio, Szczesny, and Bernardeschi to immediately improve the quality of the squad while reinforcing the absence left by the exits of Neto and Dani Alves.

Seemingly for tifosi of the Bianconeri, the gaping hole in the center of the midfield has never been totally solidified after Vidal and Pogba’s departures. As a remedy Allegri geniously changed to a 4-2-3-1 formation, which allowed Dybala to enter the midfield thus bringing quality to the center of the pitch. Credit now shifts to the fluidity between Allegri and Marotta, as both Douglas Costa and Bernardeschi perfectly fit that system, and technically raise the level of Juve’s selections.

The ex Fiorentina player is versatile and can also replace Dybala behind the striker, once again making him a fantastic buy for the Italian champions. Douglas Costa on the other hand, gives Allegri an extraordinarily skillful player on the flanks. With all due respect to Sturaro and Lemina, their bit roles as substitutes for attacking wingers in the latter stages of the season was the first foreshadowing of their imminent exits. Juve can rest assured that among Douglas Costa, Bernardeschi, and Cuadrado their options for quality and depth on the flanks is unquestionable. With Pjaca returning from injury, the list only grows.

The long awaited reunion between Allegri and De Sciglio was yet another intelligent purchase for the Italian giants. The former Milan defender can play on both flanks, but most importantly can be relied upon to fortify the right side of Juve’s back line. Along with Lichtsteiner, De Sciglio gives the Old Lady a player they can trust tactically and still is youthful at 24 years old. It’s been rumored that another right sided defender could still be on Marotta’s radar, and this would likely be a sign that De Sciglio is perhaps a long term Alex Sandro replacement, whether he depart this summer or next.

In search of a starting role, Juventus were happy to allow a player leave who entered the club on a free transfer. It was both good business and a positive outcome for all involved, as the departure of Neto to Valencia eventually lead to the Bianconeri capture of Arsenal owned Szczesny to play as Buffon’s second string. The Polish international is an excellent pick up for Juve, once again bringing quality and depth to the squad.

Where there once were many questions surrounding the Bianconeri summer market, there are now only three big question marks concerning incoming players. The first is whether a central midfielder among N’Zonzi, Matuidi, and Krychowiak (or others) will be brought in. The second, which is directly related, revolves around new boy Bentancur and how he fits into the Juventus machine. Will he play as a pivot midfielder in a rotation with the already crowded trio of Marchisio, Khedira, and Pjanic fighting for two spots. Or will he player further forward and perhaps push Cuadrado towards the exit door? His preseason will likely determine his fate, and at only 20 years old he could potentially be loaned to a Serie A side to gain experience. The third question is whether or not Juve will go back onto the open market to replace the collapsed deal for Schick. They currently have both Higuain and Mandzukic to compete for the lone striker role. With suggestions Schick was to be loaned out regardless, perhaps the Bianconeri will be content without him.

With just nearly a month until the transfer window closes, Marotta and company can pat themselves on the back for doing some fine business and bringing the level of quality up for Juventus. Even if they remain quiet on incoming transfers and focus on offloading players who are surplus to requirements, the Bianconeri can smile upon their current squad. Should a player arise for the right deal, there is always a chance for another Juve purchase.



@davidbaleno

David Baleno