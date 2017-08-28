Juventus go into the final few days of the transfer window searching for defensive cover and according to reports from Spain, the player that has been identified is Barcelona’s Aleix Vidal. The 28-year-old is now seen as the alternative to PSG’s Serge Aurier, who looks to be heading to Spurs this week.



Aurier has already completed a medical and should arrive in England in the next 24 hours (providing the Premier League side can organise a work permit) before completing a reported €25M move to London.



The Bianconeri have been long term admirers of Aleix Vidal and CEO Beppe Marotta is anxious to bring in cover at left-back despite the position being the property of Brazilian Alex Sandro.

