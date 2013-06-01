Juventus: two potential ways in which to replace Matuidi v Spurs
11 February at 22:40
French midfielder Blaise Matuidi is set to miss the UEFA Champions League encounter between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur this week through injury. The 30-year-old has sustained a muscular injury and will be unable to recover in time for Tuesday night’s match. According to ilbianconero.com, coach Massimiliano Allegri is evaluating two potential ways in which he can replace him in the starting line-up:
The first option is to continue with the idea of playing a 4-3-3, which would mean deploying one of Claudio Marchisio, Stefano Sturaro or Rodrigo Bentancur as a direct replacement for the former Paris Saint-Germain man. On the other hand, Allegri could revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation, with just Miralem Pjanić and Sami Khedira in midfield. This would allow either Douglas Costa or Federico Bernardeschi to take up the role of trequartista.
Only time will tell what the Tuscan tactician decides ahead of what is sure to be a fascinating tactical battle against Mauricio Pochettino and his Spurs charges.
(ilbianconero.com)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
