Juventus have won nine of their last 12 Serie A meetings against Udinese, keeping six clean sheets in the process.



Before the home defeat against Lazio this season, the last Juventus’ league loss at the Allianz Stadium was back in August 2015 against Udinese (0-1).



Juventus have earned 68 points so far - during the three points for a win era, only in 2013/14 had they picked up more after 26 match-days (69).



Juventus are the only team to have won all their league games in 2018 (7 out of 7) and the only side yet to concede in league games in 2018 in Serie A.



On the other hand, Udinese have lost their last three Serie A matches – the last time they lost four in a row was back in September 2015.



Udinese (14) and Juventus (13) have had the most different goalscorers in Serie A this season.



Juventus have scored the most goals in the opening 30 minutes of play (21) in Serie A this season – Udinese, however have conceded 16 in the same period, with only SPAL (18) conceding more.



No team has scored more than Juventus (18) from set-pieces in Serie A this season. However, Udinese have scored the most goals from the penalty spot (seven, level with Lazio).