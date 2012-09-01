Thiago Silva hasn’t been approached by Juventus,

The former Milan star has been a shining light at PSG since joining for €42 million in 2012.

Yet agent Paulo Tonietto has denied any possible links to Juventus, even admitting that the move would be “very difficult” to pull off.

“Thiago Silva recently extended his contract until 2020, and the club is unlikely to let him leave,” Tonietto told the Corriere dello Sport.

“We’ve never had the slightest contact with Juventus until now. Should Juventus be interested in Thiago? It’s very unlikely that such a move could happen anyway.” he confirmed.

Though his agent revealed at his extension that Silva wanted to “play until he was 40”, there is the chance that he may return to Italy some day.

“Even though I left Milan the door is always open, I still have many friends [there],”