Rodrigo Bentancur will depart for Turin tomorrow to finalise a deal with Juventus. The 19-year-old, who will arrive at the Serie A champions as part of the deal that took Carlos Tevez to Boca Juniors, will reportedly undergo a medical and will be present in the stands for the Bianconeri’s home fixture against Empoli on Saturday evening.

Calciomercato.com quotes La Gazzetta dello Sport who claim that Uruguayan midfielderwill depart for Turin tomorrow to finalise a deal with Juventus. The 19-year-old, who will arrive at the Serie A champions as part of the deal that took Carlos Tevez to Boca Juniors, will reportedly undergo a medical and will be present in the stands for the Bianconeri’s home fixture against Empoli on Saturday evening.

The youngster has been the subject of much discussion after Milan attempted to scupper Juve’s plans to have first-option on the player, despite the Turin giants having until the end of April to exercise their right to take up that option. Now it seems the final pieces of the jigsaw are about to be put into place with Bentancur finally committing his future to the club.



Bianconeri fans will have to wait until the summer to take a closer look at their new acquisition; Bentancur will be heading back to Argentina after the weekend to see out the rest of the current campaign with Boca.