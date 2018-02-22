Juventus v Atalanta - confirmed starting line-ups & live updates

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 26 Serie A meetings against Atalanta - however the last two clashes ended in draws.



Atalanta’s last away Serie A win against Juventus was back in October 1989; since then the Nerazzurri have collected three draws and 17 losses.



In 2018 Juventus have won all their six league games played – the Bianconeri have scored 14 goals in the process while conceding none. Atalanta are unbeaten in their last six away Serie A games (W4 D2) after they had failed to win in each of their previous six (D2 L4).



Juventus have scored the most goals in second halves (35) and conceded the fewest in first halves (six) of matches in Serie A this season. Atalanta have scored the most goals from indirect free kicks (five) in the Serie A this season while Juventus have scored the most goals from direct free-kicks (four).



Atalanta have made the most recoveries (73) and won the most duels (59) per game on average in Serie A this season.